Watch The Panthers Take On The Texans On WCCB, Charlotte’s CW

WCCB Team

CHARLOTTE, NC — Football is officially back in Charlotte as the Carolina Panthers kick off their preseason against the Houston Texans!

The game starts at 7:30pm following a LIVE Got Game special. Here is a quick channel guide for WCCB, Charlotte’s CW to make sure you’re tuned in for all the action:

Over the Air: Channel 18.1

Time Warner Cable: Channel 11, Channel 1212

DIRECTV: Channel 18

DISH Network: Channel 18

AT&T U-Verse: Channel 1018

Comporium: Channel 0111

 

