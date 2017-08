Panthers Live On WCCB, Charlotte’s CW Tonight From 7PM!

Join Morgan Fogarty, Will Kennedy, Kelli Bartik, Ashley Holder & Greg Armbrecht with the game day weather for a ‘Prowling Through The Preseason’ Got Game special at Bank of America Stadium and in the studio, ahead of the Carolina Panthers’ first preseason game against the Houston Texans, tonight from 7pm on WCCB, Charlotte’s CW.