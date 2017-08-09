Gentle on My Mind

Iconic singer Glen Campbell has died at age 81, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Country music legend Glen Campbell, famous for classic hits like “Rhinestone Cowboy” and “Wichita Lineman” died on Tuesday. Campbell released more than 70 albums, won 4 Grammys and a CMA Entertainer of the Year award. His crossover fame into the pop world also expanded to movies and television. In 2011 Campbell revealed he had Alzheimer’s disease but he continued to record and perform in concert. The 2014 documentary “I’ll Be Me” followed his battle with the disease on his farewell tour and the film’s song “I’m Not Gonna Miss You” won a Grammy. Just this past June he and his family released a farewell album called “Adios”. Campbell is survived by his wife Kim, his eight children and ten grandchildren.