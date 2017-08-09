4 Things to Watch for at Panthers Preseason Game

CHARLOTTE, NC – We are less than 24 hours away from the Carolina Panthers preseason opener against the Houston Texans, airing on WCCB Charlotte.

The first thing to watch for is who won’t be on the field.

Head coach Ron Rivera confirmed Quarterback Cam Newton won’t play in Wednesday night’s game.

Recovery from off-season shoulder surgery sidelined Cam for several days at training camp.

Fans aren’t panicking yet.

“I’ll be at tomorrow night’s game. Not a problem. Let the injury rest,” says Southeast Charlotte resident Jim Hushon.

“He’s Superman for a reason, so he’s still gonna show out. I’m excited,” says Albemarle resident Luke Tucker.

The second thing to watch for — what impact will we see from new faces like rookie running back Christian McCaffrey.

“I think McCaffrey also on the offense is going to bring a spark that they need,” says Myrtle Beach, SC resident Donald Hovis.

His number 22 jersey — a popular item at the Panthers Team Store.

“That speed! And in football, speed adds another element to the game. So we’re really excited about it,” says Jackson, NC resident Chris Haywood.

Fans also say they’re excited about the return of veteran defensive end Julius Peppers.

The Carolina native left the team after the ’09 season.

“I think our defense is gonna be tremendous! Having Peppers back in town, having Munnerlyn back in town, Panthers should be strong on defense this year,” Hovis says.

The third thing to watch for is inside Bank of America Stadium.

The 300 and 400 club level and suites are renovated as well as food services to make lines move quicker.

And fourth is the weather — after a soggy start to the week, Wednesday night is expected to stay dry, though there’s a chance of a passing shower.