Panthers Give Grant To Help Refurbish Local Football Field

CHARLOTTE, NC — A grant from the Panthers will go a long way to help CMPD reach at-risk kids.

The team gave $150,000 to replace the synthetic turf on the athletic field at Revolution Park. The field serves as the home for the Police Activities League Youth Football Program.

Several players and Chief Kerr Putney attended the check presentation ceremony Monday.

The Panthers donated $250,000 12 years ago to convert the field at Revolution Park from grass to a synthetic surface.