North Korean Response

North Korea has vowed revenge following a new round of sanctions from the United Nations.

A crackdown by the United Nations over the weekend after all 15 members of the Security Council voted unanimously to introduce a set of hard-hitting sanctions that could cost North Korea one billion dollars in export revenues. The resolution, which included key Korean trading partners China and Russia, is considered a big victory for u.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley. North Korea, however, is not showing any evidence it plans to halt its missile tests. American spy agencies detected the rogue regime loading two anti-ship cruise missiles on a patrol boat on the country’s east coast.