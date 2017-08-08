Carolina AM Recipe: Southern Pecan Biscuit
Carolina AM Recipe: Southern Pecan Biscuit
Southern Pecan Biscuit
Sugar 1/2 cup
Light Brown Sugar 1/4 cup
Corn Syrup 1 cup
Maple Syrup 1/2 cup
Salt 1/2 tsp
All Purpose Flour 1 1/2 tsp
Unsalted Butter 1 Tbl
Vanilla 1 1/2 tsp
Bourbon 2 Tbl
Pecans, halves 1 3/4 cup
Chocolate Chips 1/2 cup (as needed for garnish)
Ready to Bake Biscuits 1 can
- Pre-heat your oven and bake your biscuits according to the can specifications. Set aside and prepare your pecans.
- Mix sugar, salt & flour, together until completely combined in a bowl with whisk.
- In a non stick frying pan, melt the butter until it starts to simmer. Add the sugar mixture and stir with a rubber spatula for about 1 minute to cook the flour off.
- Add the corn syrup & maple syrup and allow to cook until simmering.
- Add the pecans and toss to coat. Carefully add the bourbon, being cautious that the pecans may flame up. Continue to cook to 1-2 minutes allowing the alcohol to cook off. Remove from the heat and stir in the vanilla.
- Plate a biscuits and pour enough pecan topping over top to cover. Sprinkle a few chocolate chips and serve.