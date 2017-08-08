Carolina AM Recipe: Southern Pecan Biscuit

Lauren Pogulis
Southern Pecan Biscuit 
Sugar 1/2 cup
Light Brown Sugar 1/4 cup
Corn Syrup 1 cup
Maple Syrup 1/2 cup
Salt 1/2 tsp
All Purpose Flour 1 1/2 tsp
Unsalted Butter 1 Tbl
Vanilla 1 1/2 tsp
Bourbon 2 Tbl
Pecans, halves 1 3/4 cup
Chocolate Chips 1/2 cup (as needed for garnish)
Ready to Bake Biscuits 1 can
  1. Pre-heat your oven and bake your biscuits according to the can specifications.  Set aside and prepare your pecans.
  2. Mix sugar, salt & flour, together until completely combined in a bowl with whisk.
  3. In a non stick frying pan, melt the butter until it starts to simmer.  Add the sugar mixture and stir with a rubber spatula for about 1 minute to cook the flour off.
  4. Add the corn syrup & maple syrup and allow to cook until simmering.
  5. Add the pecans and toss to coat.  Carefully add the bourbon, being cautious that the pecans may flame up.  Continue to cook to 1-2 minutes allowing the alcohol to cook off.  Remove from the heat and stir in the vanilla.
  6. Plate a biscuits and pour enough pecan topping over top to cover.  Sprinkle a few chocolate chips and serve.

