Calling the Search

The search for three missing Marines is now a recovery mission after their aircraft crashed off the coast of Australia over the weekend.

The U.S. military has suspended the search to find three Marines, and are now focusing efforts on recovering the aircraft. The Marine Corps says they’ve notified the families of those three Marines, and the recovery efforts could take some time. Around 4:00pm local time August 5th, a MV-22 Osprey crashed off the east coast of Australia, during a normal operation. Officials say twenty-six service members were on board the Osprey. The other twenty-three are safe. This latest incident comes weeks after a Marine Corps cargo plane crashed in Mississippi, killing all sixteen aboard. The cause of this crash is under investigation.