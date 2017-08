Pet of the Week: Xenon

Meet our Pet of the Week! This week we have Xenon. This adventurous gal is a Labrador Retriever mix that’s just one years old. If you like exploring, this pup is your girl. She loves to play, be outdoors, and going on crazy adventures with you. You’ll never have a dull moment with this friendly girl. Xenon is looking for her forever home, so for more information, contact Horry County Animal Care Center​ at (843) 915-5172.