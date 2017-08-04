Revving Up the Russia Investigation

The probe into Russian meddling of the 2016 election has reportedly taken a big step forward.

The Russia investigation has entered a new phase, but President Trump told a rally in West Virginia that it’s a fake story. It has been reported that the special counsel investigating Russian meddling has begun to look for a grand jury. The move opens the door to subpoenas, witness testimony and documents, including potentially the President’s tax returns. Analysts say bringing in a grand jury is a sign of the probe’s forward momentum, however an actual indictment could still be months away.