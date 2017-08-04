Charlotte, NC – Local/National Sales Assistant

Local/National Sales Assistant- Full Time

Candidate must be able to coordinate, prepare and distribute information as requested by Sales Managers and Account Executives for a television station. Primary duties include assisting the sales team on order entry, contract maintenance, including weekly posting, make-goods, spot times and resolving discrepancies. Duties will also include assistance with package and presentation creation, executing promotional campaigns for WCCB Charlotte, other duties deemed necessary by the sales management team.

Candidate must posses the ability to prioritize workflow, be self-motivated, and work with minimal supervision to resolve conflicts. Candidate must have excellent organizational and interpersonal communication skills. Capable of working well under pressure in a fast-paced sales environment and be a team player.

Hands-on knowledge of traffic systems, preferably Wide Orbit a MUST with minimum of 1 year experience in Media.. Candidate must be proficient in Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint, Marketing or related degree a plus.

Interested applicants should send or email their resume to:

Carol Mangin, Executive Assistant

carol.mangin@wccbcharlotte.com

WCCB Charlotte the CW

One Television Place

Charlotte, NC 28205

Please, no phone calls.

EOE

