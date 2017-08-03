Panthers Release First Unofficial Depth Chart For 2017 Season

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The Carolina Panthers have released their first unofficial depth chart, which is required by the NFL.

Click here to see the depth chart.

Some notable observations from the depth chart:

Brenton Bersin and Russell Shepard are listed as the second team wide receivers. Â Rookie Curtis Samuel has missed much of camp with a hamstring injury.

Christian McCaffrey is listed as the second team running back, and starting punt returner.

Julius Peppers is listed behind Charles Johnson at left defensive end. Â Mario Addison is listed as the starting right defensive end.

Captain Munnerlyn slots in behind James Bradberry at left cornerback with Daryl Worley as the other starter. Â Munnerlyn is working his way back from a hamstring issue.

Rookie Ben Boulware is currently listed as the third string middle linebacker behind Luke Kuechly and David Mayo.

It will be interesting to see how the depth chart changes as the Carolina progresses through the preseason.