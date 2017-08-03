Minnesota School Explosion

The investigation is underway into a deadly explosion at a Minneapolis school.

A strong blast a Minneapolis school rocked the surrounding area. A portion of the Minnehaha Academy broke apart after Wednesday’s explosion. Ten people were taken to the hospital. The majority of them suffered blunt force injuries from the blast. School receptionist Ruth Berg is confirmed dead. The Academy says every summer school student is accounted for and mostly adults were inside at the time of the explosion. Investigators believe the gas explosion was caused by construction work being done in the building.