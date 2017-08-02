Text2Win a “Black & Blue” Prize Pack!

Join the WCCB Text Club by sending WCCBVIP to 31403 by 9amÂ Tuesday, August 8th for your chance to win a “Black & Blue” Prize Pack ahead of theÂ Panthers opening pre-season game vs Houston on Wednesday, August 9th at 7pm, which you can see on WCCB, Charlotte’s CW! One winner will be randomly drawn after 4pm Tuesday, August 8th and sent a confirmation text detailing how to claim the prize. Prizes include a McCaffrey jersey, women’s T-shirt, vinyl decals, football, a tailgate quad-chair and a cooler!

The Black and Blue Prize Pack Text To Win Contest Official Rules

August 9th, 2017

1 Winner: One winner will receive a Panthers prize pack that includes: Panthers jersey, Panthers cooler, Panthers chair, Panthers women’s t-shirt, two vinyl decals and a Panthers football (ARV $316).

HOW TO WIN: No purchase necessary. Viewers must join the WCCBVIP text club by 10am on Tuesday, August 8th, 2017 by texting WCCBVIP to 31403. At 10am, the VIP text club will receive a code word to text back for a chance to win. Winner will be randomly selected at 3pm and sent a confirmation text detailing how to claim the prize. No prizes will be mailed.

Deadline to join the WCCB Text Club to qualify for this contest is 9am on August 8th, 2017.

Deadline for entries is 3pm on August 8th, 2017.

One entry per person; any duplicate entries will be disqualified.

ELIGIBILITY: To win, you must be 18 years or older and a legal resident of North or South Carolina. No employee of the Carolina Panthers, and its affiliated artists and promoters (â€œSponsorâ€) or WCCB-TV (â€œStationâ€), their affiliated companies, his or her spouse, or immediate family members and/or those living in the same household of each shall be eligible to win. Immediate family members include, but are not necessarily limited to, parents, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and grandparents. Employees, or relatives of employees, of any television or radio station in the Charlotte Nielsen DMA or Charlotte Arbitron ADI are not eligible to win. Additionally, Station reserves the right to disqualify any other person from participation in the Contest where such participation would, in the sole opinion of Station, compromise or give the appearance of compromising the integrity of the Contest. No person shall be eligible to win any contest conducted by the Station more than one time in any sixty-day period.

No responsibility is assumed by WCCB, their respective subsidiaries, parents, partners, or other providers for lost, late, misdirected, or illegible entries or for any computer, online, telephone or technical malfunctions that may occur.

MISCELLANEOUS:

1) The winnerâ€™s consent to the use of their name, likeness and/or voice without further compensation for Stationâ€™s or Sponsorâ€™s advertising, public relations and promotions purposes. By entering Contest, the winner gives Station and Sponsor full rights in perpetuity to broadcast, or distribute their name, likeness and/or voice, in any edited, distorted or altered form executed by Station, in any media including but not limited to broadcast television, radio and the internet, without any further compensation.

2) Station and Sponsor accept no responsibility or liability for loss or damage due, in whole or in part, to the awarding, acceptance, possession, use or misuse of prize or from participation in the Contest. Winner releases Station and Sponsor, their affiliated companies and employees from any and all liability and claims.

3) Message and data rates may apply. Message frequency varies. Autodialed marketing messages will be sent to the mobile number provided at opt-in. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Terms and conditions and privacy policy: wccbcharlotte.com.

4) Prize is non-transferable and non-assignable. Prize can not be substituted for cash value. Stationâ€™s decision with regard to all matters relating to Contest, including those matters not specifically addressed in these rules, shall be final. Prize not claimed in accordance with these rules will be forfeited and another winner may be selected by another random drawing.

5) Apple is not a sponsor or involved in the activity of the contest in any manner.

6) Winner will be notified by via text by 4pm on August 8th. Winner will receive a text with info on how to claim their prize. No prizes will be mailed. Winner has two weeks to claim the prize or another winner will be selected.

