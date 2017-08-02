Presidential Frustration

President Trump is planning on a new immigration plan, but the White House is still dealing with other controversies.

The President today is going to be talking about reworking the nation’s immigration system, but, that issue may get lost in the shuffle as the White House faces battles now on multiple fronts. President Trump has already expressed frustration that good economic news was being overshadowed by West Wing drama, amidst allegations that the President himself helped craft the response offered by his son about a meeting with a Russian lawyer during the campaign. The White House itself is following up on leaks, with a new strategy to be announced by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. It’s part of a broader effort to bring new order to the administration behind new Chief of Staff John Kelly.