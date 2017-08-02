Panther’s Training Camp: Cam’s Shoulder, McCaffrey’s Hype, and Olsen’s Record

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The Carolina Panthers were back on the practice field Tuesday and there was plenty to talk about. Â WCCB’s Kelli Bartik reports.

Cam Newton rested his throwing shoulder and Greg Olsen said it was a precautionary measure to ensure he is ready for the regular season.

Speaking of Olsen, he says he would like to add to his record of consecutive 1000 yard seasons by a tight end, which stands at three.

Christian McCaffrey says he is not buying into all of the hype surrounding his performance at training camp.