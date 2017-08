Panthers Sign Cornerback Devonte Johnson

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The Carolina Panthers have signed cornerback Devonte Johnson.

The team waived wide receiver Cameron Posey.

Devonte Johnson

Johnson, a rookie in 2016, was undrafted out of Weber State. Â He spent time on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster and the Atlanta Falcons’ practice squad last year.

Captain Munnerlyn has been limited by a hamstring injury and rookie Corn Elder is dealing with a knee injury.