How one South Carolina woman escaped a kidnapping

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WFXB) – A 20-year old South Carolina woman says she will never drive an automatic car again after she was able to get away from kidnappers, thanks to her stick shift.

Jordan Dinsmore attends Midlands Tech. Last week, she was abducted at gunpoint from her apartment parking lot and forced to drive her suspects around Columbia.

Because the suspects didn’t know how to drive her 2009 Scion with a manual transmission, they forced Jordan to drive. They made her drive to the ATM and withdraw money, that’s when she said she put the car in neutral, unbuckled her seat belt and rolled out of the vehicle. A driver stopped and helped the Mount Pleasant native.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department arrested the two teens who kidnapped Dinsmore. One is 15, and the other is 17-year-old Raquan Green.