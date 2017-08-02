Hornets Sign UNC’s Paige, Louisville’s Mathiang To Two-Way Contracts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets have signed guard Marcus Paige and center Mangok Mathiang to the first two-way contracts in franchise history.

The 2017-2018 season is the first in which teams can carry two two-way players in addition to their 15 man roster.

Two-way players can spend no more than 45 days in the NBA while also playing with the G-League affiliate.

Paige, a former UNC standout, was originally drafted by the Nets and traded to Utah in the second round of the 2016 NBA draft.

Mathiang played four years at Lousiville from 2013-2017. Â He was undrafted in 2017 but played for the Hornets in the 2017 Orlando Pro Summer League.