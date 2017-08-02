Hornets Add UNC Forward Hicks To Training Camp Roster

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets have signed Isaiah Hicks and T.J. Williams to their training camp roster, according to the team.

Hicks, a six foot nine inch forward, played four years at UNC form 2013-2017, and was an integral part of the 2017 National Championship team.

A North Carolina native, Hicks was the 2016 ACC sixth man of the year.

Williams was a standout guard for Northeastern University from 2013-2017, where he earned 2016-2017 Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year.

The Hornets roster now has 17 players. Teams have 15 roster spots during the regular season.