Hornets Add UNC Forward Hicks To Training Camp Roster

WCCB Team

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets have signed Isaiah Hicks and T.J. Williams to their training camp roster, according to the team.

Hicks, a six foot nine inch forward, played four years at UNC form 2013-2017, and was an integral part of the 2017 National Championship team.

A North Carolina native, Hicks was the 2016 ACC sixth man of the year.

Williams was a standout guard for Northeastern University from 2013-2017, where he earned 2016-2017 Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year.

The Hornets roster now has 17 players. Â Teams have 15 roster spots during the regular season.

 

Related

Hornets Sign UNC’s Paige, Louisville’s Mathiang To...
Panthers Sign Cornerback Devonte Johnson
Carolina Panthers Release Jersey Schedule For 2017...
Hornets Reveal New ‘Jumpman’ Uniforms