Buying a home? How to handle a down payment

Buying a house is often the biggest purchase a person will make in their lifetime and one of the biggest costs that can scare off potential home buyers is that down payment. Faith Adams from Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group explains how you could avoid having to pay a down payment and, if one is required, how to save up for a down payment.

For more information, contact Faith Adams at faithadams@atlanticbay.com or 910-616-8080.