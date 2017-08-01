Not all solar eclipse viewing glasses are safe, NASA warns

The Great Solar Eclipse is coming up on August 21 and thousands of spectators are expected to flock to South Carolina to view the historic event. You’ll need special protective eyewear and if you’ve already snagged a pair, NASA says beware. Make sure to watch the eclipse through special eclipse-viewing glasses, and be certain they aren’t fakes.

NASA says that four manufacturers have certified that their eclipse glasses meet the international standards. The space agency recommends only using eclipse glasses with ISO 12312-2 printed on them that have been printed by the four following companies: Rainbow Symphony, American Paper Optics, Thousand Oaks Optical and TSE 17.

NASA adds that there are counterfeit glasses being sold. NASA also says buying your eclipse glasses on amazon does not ensure their safety.