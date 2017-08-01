Emily Makes Landfall

Florida is dealing with the very wet remnants of Tropical Depression Emily.

The storm caught many by surprise. Florida Governor Rick Scott made emergency declarations for more than 30 counties in preparation for the storm. Still, thousands were without power Monday, the result of Emily’s strong winds and drenching rains. The storm officially made landfall Monday at Anna Maria Island, near St. Petersburg. The tropical storm was downgraded to a tropical depression Monday night. Emily may have weakened, but the flooding is as strong as ever. The storm is expected to move offshore out into the Atlantic later today.