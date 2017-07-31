Outer Banks Blackout

A weekend power outage forced evacuations off North Carolina's Outer Banks.

Crews have been working around the clock to fix a damaged power line that forced thousands to cut short their vacations on the Outer Banks. A mandatory evacuation was ordered for Hatteras Island. Visitors were forced off Okracoke island Thursday. By Sunday more than 3700 people had been evacuated. Crews spent another day digging away mud and water from that damaged underground transmission line. The Cape Hatteras Electric co-op says the cable is missing a two-foot section, and once it’s confirmed no other cables were damaged, crews can begin splicing it back together.