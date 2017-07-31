Carolina Panthers Release Jersey Schedule For 2017 Season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have released their jersey schedule for the 2017 season.

The team will wear their color rush uniform (blue jerseys and blue pants) in Week 6 against the Philadelphia Eagles and again in Week 9 when they host the NFC champion the Atlanta Falcons.

The Panthers will open the season in their white jerseys and will wear white through Week 5. Â The first game with the black jersey won’t be until Week 8 against the Tampa Bay Bucs.

In regular season competition, the Panthers are 96-106-1 in white jerseys, 60-59 in black and 16-14 in blue.