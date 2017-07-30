Austin Duke Focused On His Process In Training Camp

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Charlotte native Austin Duke is vying for a spot on the Panthers’ roster and he says he’s focusing on his own process as he works his way through training camp.

The speedy wide receiver has looked very good so far in practice, and he says the key is not worrying about other people.

“I think it’s a lot of energy when you try to focus on other people’s process,” Duke said. Â The former Charlotte Forty Niner continued, “I have my work cut out for me, so I’m just trying to go out there everyday and focus on things I can get better at and things I can do to help contribute to the Carolina Panthers.”

It doesn’t hurt his chances that he has developed a good relationship with quarterback Cam Newton.

“He’s become like a big brother to me, just being able to talk to him about anything and everything,” Duke explained, “It’s always good when you know you have the starting quarterback, or Cam Newton rooting for you or in your corner.”

Duke is trying to stand out among a crowded wide receiver corps, but he appears to have the right mentality and has performed well so far.