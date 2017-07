Hornets Waive Guard Briante Weber

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets have waived guard Briante Weber, according to the team.

A team option would have paid Weber $1.5 million next season if he was on the roster August 1st.

The team recently signed guard Michael Carter-Williams to back up Kemba Walker and declined to exercise a team option on Ramon Sessions, who is reportedly close to signing with the New York Knicks.