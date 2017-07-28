Repeal and Replace Defeated

Last night's Senate vote narrowly closed the latest attempt to repeal and replace Obamacare.

It was a long night for the Senate. Around one-forty in the morning, the latest GOP attempt to repeal Obamacare died by just a few votes. The voting was largely along party lines. However, Susan Collins from Maine, Lisa Murkowski from Alaska, and john McCain of Arizona were the three votes that broke ranks from fellow Republicans. The loss is a serious blow to the President’s agenda and more embarrassment for a party that’s vowed for years to bury the Affordable Care Act. Even if last night’s Senate bill had passed, it would not have been a final health care bill- just a way for lawmakers to keep the issue alive.