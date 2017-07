Pet of the Week: Nala

Meet our Pet of the Week! This week we have Nala. This sweet gal is a 3-year old Terrier-Pitbull Mix who wants nothing more than to find her forever family. She has a big heart and has a lot of love to offer. Nala would want nothing more than to plop down with you on the couch and watch The Lion King. For more information, contact Horry County Animal Care Center​ at (843) 915-5172.