Newton Wants Panthers To Get Their Swag Back

Carolina Panthers Quarterback Cam Newton says he wants the team to regain its swag and have fun paying football following a disappointing 2016 season.

Newton also expressed excitement about adding Christian McCaffrey to the backfield saying, “I think we’ve all been waiting for C(hristian) Mc(Caffrey) to step on the field.”

When asked about plans to dial back his running with the football, the quarterback responded, “That’s my edge,” he continued, “you don’t expect a lion not to roar.”