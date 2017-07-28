Newton Wants Panthers To Get Their Swag Back

WCCB Team

Carolina Panthers Quarterback Cam Newton says he wants the team to regain its swag and have fun paying football following a disappointing 2016 season.

Newton also expressed excitement about adding Christian McCaffrey to the backfield saying, “I think we’ve all been waiting for C(hristian) Mc(Caffrey) to step on the field.”

When asked about plans to dial back his running with the football, the quarterback responded, “That’s my edge,” he continued, “you don’t expect a lion not to roar.”

Related

Captain Munnerlyn: We’re Trying To Win Now
Carolina Panthers’ Training Camp Kickoff Party | P...
Get A Commemorative Dale Jr. Bobblehead When You B...
Cam Newton Throws At Training Camp Following Shoul...