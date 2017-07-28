Columbia, SC – National Sales Assistant

WOLO-TV has an immediate opening for a full time sales assistant. Excellent computer

skills are necessary. Must be skilled in Microsoft Office. Broadcast experience and

knowledge of Wide Orbit and One Domain software a plus. Responsibilities also include

data entry, working on advertising schedules, communicating with national sales reps.

answering phones, and other general sales support duties. The successful candidate must

be a detail oriented problem solver with the ability to multi task, and handle multiple

priorities in a high energy sales department. The ability to work independently is a must.

Previous office experience preferred.

Interested people who are motivated, highly organized and have a positive mental attitude

should send their resumes to:

smagee@abccolumbia.com

Or mail to:

WOLO TV

Sales Dept.

5807 Shakespeare Rd

Columbia, SC 29223.

EOE

07/07/2017