Columbia, SC – National Sales Assistant
WOLO-TV has an immediate opening for a full time sales assistant. Excellent computer
skills are necessary. Must be skilled in Microsoft Office. Broadcast experience and
knowledge of Wide Orbit and One Domain software a plus. Responsibilities also include
data entry, working on advertising schedules, communicating with national sales reps.
answering phones, and other general sales support duties. The successful candidate must
be a detail oriented problem solver with the ability to multi task, and handle multiple
priorities in a high energy sales department. The ability to work independently is a must.
Previous office experience preferred.
Interested people who are motivated, highly organized and have a positive mental attitude
should send their resumes to:
smagee@abccolumbia.com
Or mail to:
WOLO TV
Sales Dept.
5807 Shakespeare Rd
Columbia, SC 29223.
EOE
07/07/2017