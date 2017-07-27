Carnival Ride Carnage

Seven people were injured and one man killed when a ride broke apart at the Ohio State Fair.

THIS MATERIAL CONTAINS GRAPHIC VIDEO AND/OR AUDIO

A terrifying opening day at the Ohio State Fair. A ride called the Fireball fell apart, part of it breaking away and sending passengers flying through the air. One man is confirmed dead and more than a half-dozen others are injured, some critically. Officials say nearly a dozen rides weren’t even open yet because they hadn’t been inspected. The ride that broke apart however did pass a safety check. Ohio Governor John Kasich has ordered a complete shutdown of all the rides, so each one can be re-inspected.