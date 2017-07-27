Cam Newton Throws At Training Camp Following Shoulder Surgery

WCCB Team

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Cam Newton was “limited”, but throwing, at the first practice of Carolina Panthers training camp at Gibbs Stadium on the campus of Wofford College.

Newton had shoulder surgery on March 30th, 2017, and began light throwing at the end of June. This was the first time Newton threw publicly.

He didn’t throw any deep passes but he did throw several intermediate routes.

Coach Ron Rivera said Newton was “rusty” at first but looked better as practice progressed.

 

Related

Panthers’ Jonathan Stewart Arrives At Training Cam...
Penske Inks NASCAR’s Brad Keselowski To Multiyear ...
Kasey Kahne Wins Wreck Filled Brickyard 400
Panthers Sign Guard Turner To Four-Year Extension