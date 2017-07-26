The Saga Continues

The Senate narrowly voted in favor to start the debate on repealing the Affordable Care Act, a significant hurdle.

Republicans will take another crack at repealing Obamacare after winning a dramatic vote Tuesday to begin the debate. It included an appearance by senator john McCain, his first since being diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer last week. Vice President Mike Pence had to preside and cast a tie-breaking vote. The next step could be even harder- actually passing a plan to repeal and replace Obamacare. For President Trump it is a victory surrounded by unrest in the administration amid questions about whether Attorney General Jeff Sessions will be fired for recusing himself from ongoing investigation into Russian election interference.