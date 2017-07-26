Panthers’ Jonathan Stewart Arrives At Training Camp In Custom ‘Duckmobile’ Audi

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) — The Carolina Panthers began training Tuesday, July 25, 2017, and many could not help but make note of the vehicles that the NFL football players arrived to camp in. Jonathan Stewart, though, arrived in a custom-wrapped 2017 Audi A8 L covered in complete and total school spirit of his alma mater, the University of Oregon!

What has recently been named the â€˜Duckmobileâ€™ by Sports Illustrated via Twitter, Stewartâ€™s luxury vehicle is covered from top to bottom in the universityâ€™s colors of green, gold and silverâ€”including the â€œOâ€ on the trunk and key fob, â€œDUCKSâ€ on the door handles, and Duck Wings on the side mirrors.

Who does the credit go to for this once imagined custom wrap? Audi of Charlotteâ€™s Custom Creations and Atlantic Custom Wraps, located right here in Charlotte.