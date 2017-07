Enormous Cat Finding Fame Online – But No Luck With Adoption

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WFXB) – A sweet fat cat living in Chatham County Animal Shelter is the Internet’s new favorite pet, but he’s not having the best of luck. Weighing in at over 30 pounds, Mr. Handsome is looking for his forever home, but so far no one has filled out an application.

If you’re interested in adopting him, or any other animals, here’s a link to the application.