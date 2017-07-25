Penske Inks NASCAR’s Brad Keselowski To Multiyear Extension

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) â€” Team Penske has locked up 2012 NASCAR Cup champion Brad Keselowski with a multiyear extension.

The 33-year-old Keselowski has driven for Penske throughout his 10-year career in NASCARâ€™s top series, notching 23 wins and the series title five years ago. His crew chief with the No. 2 Ford, Paul Wolfe, has also agreed to a multiyear extension with Penske. Terms of the agreements were not disclosed.

â€œIn the time that Brad has driven for Team Penske, he has risen to the top echelon of stars in NASCAR,â€ owner Roger Penske said Tuesday. â€œBrad and Paul have established a terrific, winning combination and they are both real leaders within our team.â€

Keselowski has two Cup wins so far this season, at Atlanta and Martinsville, and is sixth in the points standings.

â€œRoger and everyone at Team Penske have given me everything we need to win championships at the highest levels of NASCAR,â€ said Keselowski. â€œAs I have said all along, Team Penske is where I want to be and I am thrilled to continue with the organization well into the future. I have a lot of years left in the sport and I truly feel our best years are ahead of us.â€

Keselowski joined Penske near the end of the 2009 season and Wolfe joined him prior to the 2010 Xfinity Series season. They won the 2010 Xfinity driversâ€™ championship with six wins and a series-record 26 top-five finishes. Wolfe then joined Keselowski on the No. 2 and they have earned six trips to the NASCAR playoffs.

â€œThere is no one I want helping make my racecars go fast more than Paul Wolfe,â€ Keselowski said. â€œWe have a lot of continuity between the two of us, and really the entire No. 2 Ford team, which is so important in todayâ€™s NASCAR.â€

Keselowski, a native of Rochester Hills, Michigan, is tied with Ricky Rudd for 33rd on the career wins list.

â€œBradâ€™s been a great teammate for the last four or so years for me,â€ Penske driver Joey Logano said. â€œHeâ€™s an outside-the box-thinker , which youâ€™ve got to have a few of those in the mix.â€

Penske signed Logano, the 2015 Daytona 500 champion, to an extension earlier this year that runs through 2023. With Hendrick Motorsports, Joe Gibbs Racing and Stewart-Haas Racing also experiencing major lineup shifts the last few years, Penske has found stability in Logano and Keselowski.

â€œAny time you have a new teammate, it takes a year or so to get on track,â€ Logano said. â€œHaving Brad sign on for some time, is a good thing.â€

Penske could be close to a decision on what to do with Ryan Blaney in 2018. Blaney is under contract to Penske and has been farmed out this season to race for The Wood Brothers. Blaney won his first career Cup race this year at Pocono and could return to the Penske fold in â€™18.

â€œIâ€™d be alright with it, obviously,â€ Logano said. â€œWe already kind of feel like we have that (teammate) in a way, even though it is under The Wood Brothers name. It still feels very close in the way weâ€™ve structured the deal.â€