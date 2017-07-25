Debating the Floor

The Senate could be moving forward on health care today with open debate.

Lawmakers are expected to utilize a chance to move forward on healthcare later today. The Senate is set to take a procedural vote that allows for debate on the floor. However there’s a major snag for those on the fence about recent repeal and replace plans- It’s not entirely clear what legislation they’ll be debating. Previous bills collapsed due to lack of Republican support. At least fifty votes are needed to move forward, and President Trump continues to push for reform. The Senate vote to open debate on health care is expected this afternoon.