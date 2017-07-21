Wilson’s World: Getting Fired Up for Carolina Panthers Football Season at Bank of America Stadium

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –Â With Panthers Training Camp starting Wednesday, July 26th,Â Fan Fest on Friday, August 4thÂ and the first pre-season game kicking off August 9th at Bank of America Stadium…it’s all about the Carolina Panthers for Wilson this morning!

And it wouldn’t be a Panthers’ party without our favorite big black cat…Sir Purr!Â He stopped by with members of Perrcussion and the TopCats to add a little feline fun to the morning.

Riley Fields and Miguel Vargas with the Carolina Panthers joined Wilson to give us all the info on Panthers Training Camp, Fan Fest and the 2017 Panthers football season.Â One of the new things that fans can enjoy this season is the opportunity to be a part of the interactive light show.Â Download the Panthers app and get ready to sync up with the fun.Â (Panthers app available for both Apple and Android devices.)

New this year for Fan Fest, tickets will need to be purchased.Â Â Tickets go on sale tomorrow (Saturday, July 22nd)Â at 10am for the August 4th event.Â Tickets are only $5 and all proceeds from the ticket sales will go to the Carolina Panthers Charities.

