Pet of the Week: Tony

Meet our Pet of the Week! This week we have Tony! He’s a 10-month old kitty who’s full of life. He loves everyone and everything. Tony enjoys spending his days playing, exploring, and just hanging out. All he has to do is stare at you with his beautiful wide eyes and you’ll fall in love. For more information on Tony, contact Sav-R-Cats Adoption Center​ at (843) 222-8057.