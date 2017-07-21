Panthers Sign Guard Turner To Four-Year Extension

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina PanthersÂ have signed guard Trai Turner to a four-year contract extension, according to the team.

â€œAny time youâ€™re able to secure someone like Trai, a two-time Pro Bowler and a staple of our offensive line, youâ€™re very fortunate,â€ interim general manager Marty Hurney said. â€œThe offensive line is a key to the teamâ€™s success and Trai is a very integral part of that. Weâ€™re extremely excited to have Trai under contract for the next five seasons.â€

Turner was drafted by the Panthers in the third round of the 2014 draft. Â He has started 38 consecutive games and been named to two consecutive Pro Bowls.

The Panthers have ranked in the top 10 in rushing in all three of Turner’s seasons with the team.