HoopTee Celebrity Golf Tournament 2017 | PHOTOS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fred Whitfield’s HoopTee Celebrity Golf Classic is in its 15th year and brings together golfers from the worlds of sports, entertainment, and business.

Whitfield is the President and COO of the Charlotte Hornets.

Held at the Ballantyne Resort, the golf tournament is the primary fundraiser for Whitfield’s HoopTee Charities, Inc., which is a North Carolina based non-profit corporation.

The charity seeks to positively impact less fortunate children from the Carolinas and around the country, by providing well rounded opportunities that may not otherwise be available.

Whitfield has also hosted his Achievements Unlimited Basketball School for 33 years. Â The camp was founded in 1984 by Whitfield, Johnny Dawkins, David Henderson, Michael Jordan, and Ralph Sampson.

AU uses basketball as a platform to teach the value of academics and the importance of avoiding drug use. Â Kids are given vocabulary words on the first day of camp to define and study. Â Campers are tested words at the end of the week and those who score one hundred percent and excel during basketball activities receive special award and recognition.

Some of the celebrities also take the time to visit the camp and speak with the youth to reinforce the camp values.

This years guest speakers included: Michael Kidd-Gilchrist of the Charlotte Hornets; PGA Tour player, Harold Varner III; Stephen A. Smith from ESPN; CMPD Assistant Police Chief Vicki Foster, and others.

For more information about the HoopTee Golf Classic visit www.hooptee.com. Â To learn more about the AU Baksetball School visitÂ www.au-camp.com.