Parole Possible

O.J. Simpson goes up up for parole this afternoon.

There’s a chance for parole today for O.J. Simpson after goes before a judge. Simpson has served the minimum 9-year sentence on armed robbery and assault charges, following a 2007 incident where he and five accomplices tried to steal back some of his football memorabilia inside a Las Vegas casino hotel room. Simpson was previously acquitted in the the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman. The arrest and the dramatic courtroom proceedings became bigger than just Simpson himself. But that infamous case is not expected to play a role in today’s proceedings. A corrections center spokesperson says Simpson has been a model prisoner.If the parole board does rule in Simpson’s favor, he could walk out of jail as early as October.