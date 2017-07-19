Shooting Investigation

The city of Minneapolis is trying to investigate why a resident was shot and killed by police.

There are still many unanswered questions following the police shooting death of Minneapolis resident Justine Damond. The 40-year-old had called 911 to report a possible assault near her home. She was later shot by one of the officers. State officials now say the two cops were startled by a loud noise as Damond approached their car. Officer Mohamed Noor is reportedly the one who fired. The officers’ body camera’s were not on at the time of the shooting.The department’s body camera policy calls for them to be turned on during a confrontation, or prior to use of force. Officer Noor has declined to be interviewed.