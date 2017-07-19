Panthers Name Marty Hurney As Interim General Manager

CHARLOTTE (NEWS RELEASE) â€“ After relieving Dave Gettleman of his duties, the Panthers have chosen the man he succeeded â€“ Marty Hurney â€“ to take over as interim general manager.

Hurney previously worked with the Panthers from 1998-2012, serving as GM beginning in 2002. He took the franchise to its first Super Bowl appearance in 2003 and went to the playoffs three times during his tenure.

â€œI never lost the connection with the organization,â€ Hurney said. â€œIâ€™ve gained a lot of perspective and have looked at things in different ways. I think I can help this team in a lot of areas. I think Iâ€™ve grown. And I feel Iâ€™m better prepared to come in this time and do a better job than I did over the 12 years I was general manager last time.â€

Given the short amount time left before the start of training camp, Owner/Founder Jerry Richardsonâ€™s decision to bring back Hurney as interim GM makes a lot of sense for an easy transition under difficult circumstances.

Hurney knows the organization well; extremely well. Hurney and Richardson maintained a strong relationship after parting ways, which made this appointment possible. And consider this: Hurney was the one who brought in all of Carolinaâ€™s current team captains â€“ quarterback Cam Newton, linebacker Luke Kuechly, linebacker Thomas Davis, tight end Greg Olsen, center Ryan Kalil and defensive end Charles Johnson. And he hired head coach Ron Rivera in 2011.

His familiarity with the building and the people who work inside it will help as he quickly settles in for the fast-approaching 2017 season. In addition to his responsibilities managing the entire football operation, Hurney will help the team identify its next general manager.