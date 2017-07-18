Panthers Fans Divided on Gettleman Firing

CHARLOTTE, NC — 17 months ago, the Panthers were coming off a 15-1 regular season and a Super Bowl appearance. “In Gettleman We Trust” was the mantra for Panther Nation.

Today, the general manager was fired!

Three straight playoff appearances. AÂ franchise best 15-1 season, followed by a super bowl appearance. NFL Executive of the Year.

Panthers GM Dave Gettleman seemed to be making all the right moves, until he wasn’t.

Speculation is Gettleman’s lack of rapport in dealings with players, and different views than owner Jerry Richardson led to his downfall.

Today the team relieved him of his duties, releasing this statement from Richardson:

“After much thought and a long evaluation of our football operations, I have decided to relieve Dave Gettleman of his duties as general manager.

I want to thank Dave for the role he played in our success over the past four seasons.

While the timing of this decision is not ideal, a change is needed.”

– Jerry Richardson,Â Panthers Owner

Reaction from former Panthers, who left on bad terms or were run out by the former GM, was swift and savage.

Now retired receiver Steve Smith tweeting this: “It’s okay Dave! Ii know how you feel…”

Running back DeAngelo Williams, who blasted the team last week, tweeting: “…the Panthers are off my list of teams i won’t play for due to the firing of that snake Dave Gettleman!”

And Redskins cornerback Josh Norman, who was a pro bowler when Gettleman let him leave for nothing, tweeting some shady side-eye action.

Panthers fans we talked to have mixed reactions.

“I was bummed,” says Uptown resident Dillon Thilo. “I thought he was a good GM, and it was disappointing to see him go. He was successful.”

“The only thing I can say is that I’m going to trust in them, because they probably have a reason, and they probably have a plan moving forward,” says NODA resident Corey Richardson. “So it’s not for me to really judge.”

This is the third management shakeup at the Panthers this year.

Team president Danny Morrison resigned in February. And assistant general manager Brandon Beane left in may to become general manager of the Buffalo Bills.