Former Panther Great Steve Smith, Sr. Trolls Gettleman On Twitter

CHARLOTTE, NC — When the Panthers announced the firing of General Manager Dave Gettleman on Monday, one former player quickly took to social media to comment on the situation.

Former wide receiver Steve Smith, Sr. offered some sarcastic comfort on Twitter by saying, “It’s okay! Dave I know how you feel….”

The football world is no stranger to the bad blood harbored between the NFL great and the Panthers’ now former general manager.

In a 2014 interview, Smith said Gettleman told him “basically that Iâ€™m a shadow of the player I used to be. I canâ€™t run and jump like I used to, Iâ€™m jealous of Cam (Newton).” Smith also said he learned of his release in 2013 after hearing it on local radio, not from Gettleman himself.

Gettleman’s firing comes roughly one week before the Carolina Panthers kick off their training camp.