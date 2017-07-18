Dead on Arrival

There's no longer enough Republican support for their Obamacare replacement plan.

Two more Republican senators have come out against the new health care plan, essentially ending any hope of the ‘Better Care Reconciliation Act’ becoming law. This latest opposition means at least four GOP senators are planning to vote ‘nay.’ and it’s a crushing blow to the party after campaigning on the issue for years. Republicans had been strongly criticized for writing the bill behind closed doors, without any Democratic help. The new strategy may possibly be a clean repeal of Obamacare, without any legislation to take its place. It’s not clear when the repeal vote would occur. The Senate last week delayed the start of its August recess, in hopes of finally passing a Republican health plan.