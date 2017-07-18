Could Congress put horse meat back on the menu?

Congress has a lot on its plate right now. One thing it could be adding is horse meat.

The House narrowly voted to lift a measure that acts as a de facto ban on horse slaughter that was part of a spending bill signed by President Trump in May. Horse meat isn’t specifically banned, but the Department of Agriculture can’t fund horse meat inspections. That means meat processing plants can’t legally butcher them.

It’s likely too early to worry about horse meat coming back in style. The measure still needs to pass the full House. Even if it does, there’s another bill with broad bipartisan support that could shield horses from foreign and domestic slaughterhouses.