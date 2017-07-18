Carolina AM Recipe: Grilled Flank Steak w/ BBQ Pineapple

Grilled Flank Steak w/ BBQ Pineapple

serves 4

Flank Steak 1 – 2-3 lb

Kosher Salt as needed

Black Pepper as needed

Dry Oregano as needed

Lemons 2

Trim any fat off the flank steak. Place the flank steak on a large platter and season generously with salt, pepper and oregano and allow to rest for 30-40 minutes at room temperature. When you are almost ready to grill, pre-heat your grill on high, then place the steak in the center. Turn the heat down to a medium high heat and close the lid. Grill for about 5-6 minutes and flip and grill for an additional 3-5 minutes, checking the temperature after about 3 minutes with a thermometer. I do not suggest grilling the steak to a higher temperature them 130-135 degrees. This type of steak is best eaten rare to medium rare. Once the steak is ready, transfer to a cutting board, juice both lemons over top the steak, allow to rest for 5-10 minutes Then slice as thin as possible at a bias against the grain and serve on a platter.

BBQ Pineapple

Pineapple, peeled, 4 cups

corred, sliced into thin triangles

Kosher Salt 1 tsp

Black Pepper to taste

Dry Thyme 1/2 tsp

BBQ Sauce 1 – 2 Tbl

Avocado Oil 2 Tbl

Prepare your pineapple will the steak is cooking on the grill and set aside. Once your steak is resting, in a large non stick skillet pan heat the oil over a medium high heat and add the pineapple. Season with salt, pepper & thyme and toss. Cook until the pineapple begins to brown on the edges and softens. Add 1-2 tablespoons of bbq sauce, toss until the pineapple is coated and cook for an additional 1 minute. Transfer to a plate and slice the flank steak.

Chef’ Tip: If you can not find Flank Steak, substitute London Broil.