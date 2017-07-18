Carolina AM Recipe: Grilled Flank Steak w/ BBQ Pineapple

Lauren Pogulis
Grilled Flank Steak w/ BBQ Pineapple
serves 4
Flank Steak 1 – 2-3 lb
Kosher Salt as needed
Black Pepper as needed
Dry Oregano as needed
Lemons 2
  1. Trim any fat off the flank steak.
  2. Place the flank steak on a large platter and season generously with salt, pepper and oregano and allow to rest for 30-40 minutes at room temperature.
  3. When you are almost ready to grill, pre-heat your grill on high, then place the steak in the center.  Turn the heat down to a medium high heat and close the lid.
  4. Grill for about 5-6 minutes and flip and grill for an additional 3-5 minutes, checking the temperature after about 3 minutes with a thermometer.
  5. I do not suggest grilling the steak to a higher temperature them 130-135 degrees.  This type of steak is best eaten rare to medium rare.
  6. Once the steak is ready, transfer to a cutting board, juice both lemons over top the steak, allow to rest for 5-10 minutes
  7. Then slice as thin as possible at a bias against the grain and serve on a platter.
BBQ Pineapple
Pineapple, peeled, 4 cups
corred, sliced into thin triangles
Kosher Salt 1 tsp
Black Pepper to taste
Dry Thyme 1/2 tsp
BBQ Sauce 1 – 2 Tbl
Avocado Oil 2 Tbl
  1. Prepare your pineapple will the steak is cooking on the grill and set aside.
  2. Once your steak is resting, in a large non stick skillet pan heat the oil over a medium high heat and add the pineapple.
  3. Season with salt, pepper & thyme and toss.
  4. Cook until the pineapple begins to brown on the edges and softens.
  5. Add 1-2 tablespoons of bbq sauce, toss until the pineapple is coated and cook for an additional 1 minute.
  6. Transfer to a plate and slice the flank steak.
Chef’ Tip: If you can not find Flank Steak, substitute London Broil.

